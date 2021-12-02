ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.48

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 1928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 3.07.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,602. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

