Amarillo National Bank Buys 420 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $48.29. 301,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,406,205. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

