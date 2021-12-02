Amarillo National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $34.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,867.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,865.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,725.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

