Amarillo National Bank Purchases 4,040 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

ARKF traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $44.52. 64,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,688. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59.

