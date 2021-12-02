Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

AMBA stock traded up $25.37 on Wednesday, hitting $204.89. 5,093,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,463. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.04 and a 200-day moving average of $131.01.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.14.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.