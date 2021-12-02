Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.14.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average of $131.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $77.06 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

