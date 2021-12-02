Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $155.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.14.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.01. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $77.06 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

