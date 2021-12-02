American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMBZ stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. American Business Bank has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

