American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMBZ stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. American Business Bank has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15.
About American Business Bank
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.