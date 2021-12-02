American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Buys $103,545.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AEO opened at $25.83 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 154,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

