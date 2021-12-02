American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 80,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 33.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFIN opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $973.23 million, a PE ratio of -26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -283.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

