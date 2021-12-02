American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,999 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after acquiring an additional 848,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,080,000 after acquiring an additional 548,594 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

