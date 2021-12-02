AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Short Interest Up 92.0% in November

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE HKIB opened at $3.23 on Thursday. AMTD International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.
AMTD International Company Profile
