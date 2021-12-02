AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Short Interest Up 92.0% in November

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE HKIB opened at $3.23 on Thursday. AMTD International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

