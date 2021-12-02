Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,020,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 21,520,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 27.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 726,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

