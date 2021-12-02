Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 46.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 816,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,265. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.