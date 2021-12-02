Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 46.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 816,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,265. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

