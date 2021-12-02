Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.37. 8,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

