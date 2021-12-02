Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.41). LivePerson reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.

Several analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

