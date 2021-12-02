Analysts Expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mandiant reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDT. Barclays decreased their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MNDT stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

