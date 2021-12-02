Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SEE traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after buying an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.