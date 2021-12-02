Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

SLGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,661. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

