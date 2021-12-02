Analysts Offer Predictions for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

