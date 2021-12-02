Analysts Set Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) PT at $83.40

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Amundi stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10. Amundi has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

