Analysts Set Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Target Price at €98.45

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.80 ($117.95).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

KGX traded up €3.06 ($3.48) on Friday, reaching €98.46 ($111.89). The company had a trading volume of 151,867 shares. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($92.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €89.43.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

