Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) PT at C$14.56

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.