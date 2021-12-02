Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) PT at C$14.56

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.

Shares of TSE:WDO traded down C$0.39 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.11. 405,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.80. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

