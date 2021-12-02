Analyzing BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) and Its Rivals

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS: BDORY) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BANCO DO BRASIL/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S Competitors 1573 7400 6664 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.59%. Given BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BANCO DO BRASIL/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 16.45% 12.63% 0.96% BANCO DO BRASIL/S Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion $2.46 billion 4.83 BANCO DO BRASIL/S Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 10.94

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S competitors beat BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

