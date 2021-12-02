Analyzing Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) and Its Peers

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Birchcliff Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 17.7% and pay out 564.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Birchcliff Energy Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy Competitors 2136 10683 15433 542 2.50

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.09%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million -$43.16 million 19.12 Birchcliff Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.33 million -3.77

Birchcliff Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.