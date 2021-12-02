Analyzing Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energizer and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.02 billion 0.82 $160.90 million $2.08 17.90 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 20.48 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -110.54

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Energizer has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Energizer and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energizer currently has a consensus target price of $50.13, suggesting a potential upside of 34.60%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.41%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Energizer.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

