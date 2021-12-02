Analyzing Summer Energy (SUME) and The Competition

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS: SUME) is one of 82 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Summer Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Summer Energy alerts:

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million -$10.73 million -1.28 Summer Energy Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.60

Summer Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy. Summer Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summer Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy Competitors 889 4156 3504 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Summer Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summer Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Summer Energy Competitors -12.08% 8.15% 2.15%

Summary

Summer Energy rivals beat Summer Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.