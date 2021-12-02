Andrew D’amico Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Andrew D’amico sold 3,500 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total transaction of $517,475.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,078 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $174,679.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $128,090.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $140.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vicor by 97.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vicor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vicor by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.