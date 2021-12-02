Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.61.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

