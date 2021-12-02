Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $46.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $229.09 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $247.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 739,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $540.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 17.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.