Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIRC traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $50.02. 3,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,602. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -106.50.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.