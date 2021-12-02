APIX Market Cap Reaches $10.33 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $605,392.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00236252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00086895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

