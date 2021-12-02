Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.43.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70. Appian has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

