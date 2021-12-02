Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.85 Million

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $241.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.25 million and the highest is $254.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $133.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $913.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $904.80 million to $920.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.
Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,901. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.
In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
