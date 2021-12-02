Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.85 Million

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $241.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.25 million and the highest is $254.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $133.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $913.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $904.80 million to $920.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,901. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

