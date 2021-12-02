Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.69

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 6292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 35.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 46.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

