AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $804.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $828.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $749.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

ATR traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.65. 578,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,838. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,998,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

