Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. However, Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Buyouts have been helping in expanding market presence. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Due to these positives, Aptiv's shares outperformed in a year's time.”

Several other research firms have also commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

