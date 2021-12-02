Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.86. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

