Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report sales of $461.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.51 million and the highest is $473.59 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $440.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

