argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $290.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.41.
argenx stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,112. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.78. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in argenx by 80.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in argenx by 341.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.