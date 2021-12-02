argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $290.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.41.

argenx stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,112. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.78. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in argenx by 80.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in argenx by 341.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

