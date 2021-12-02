Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,088 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 525,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,083. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.