Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.11 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $328,000.

IQLT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 9,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,425. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

