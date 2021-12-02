Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOTL. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. 1,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53.

