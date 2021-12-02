Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP opened at $4.83 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $130.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

