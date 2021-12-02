Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the October 31st total of 748,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARTL stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

