Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $634.00. The stock had a trading volume of 563,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

