Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.