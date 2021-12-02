Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 105,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 123,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 price target on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.67 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

In other news, Director Mark Peter Brennan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,288,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$868,119.91.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

