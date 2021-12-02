ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572. ASOS has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

