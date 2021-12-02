Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1,707.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $68,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

